GCash to charge fees for fund transfers starting Oct. 1

MANILA— Selected commercial banks will begin charging a transaction fee when doing fund transfers into GCash using the InstaPay network.

In a statement, GCash said the policy will take effect on October 1.

"Effective October 1, 2020, selected commercial banks and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) using the InstaPay network will start charging a transaction fee when doing a fund transfer (cash in transaction) into GCash," read the statement.

Fees will vary depending on the bank or EMI but could be up to P50 each, GCash said.

To avoid paying a transaction fee, GCash users are advised to link their BPI or UnionBank accounts to their GCash App. These fund transfers will remain free of charge.

GCash will charge a P15.00 fee per fund transfer (cash out transaction) to a bank or EMI using the InstaPay network. This will also take effect on October 1.

Meanwhile, all GCash-to-GCash Send Money transactions, bills payments or loading will remain free of charge.