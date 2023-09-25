Pag-IBIG sees record high savings from members Jan-Aug

MANILA -- Members of Pag-IBIG Fund saved a record high P59.52 billion from January to August 2023, the state-run housing fund said in a statement.

Collections for the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings reached P28.03 billion, up 7 percent increase from the P26.16 billion collected during the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the agency’s popular MP2 Savings reached P31.50 billion, 16 percent more than the P27.25 billion collected in January to August last year.

In 2022, the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings earned an annual dividend rate of 6.53 percent, while the MP2 Savings posted an annual return rate of 7.03 percent.

