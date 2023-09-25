MAYNILA - Lusot na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Senado ang Senate Bill No. 1846 o Internet Transaction Act na una nang sinertipikahang urgent bill ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Pero bago pa ang pag-apruba ng senado, agad itong kinuwestiyon ni Senate Minority Floor Leader Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel.

“This is an unfortunate turn of events because we could have approve this on a normal course of proceeding but of course if we have discover some errors we need to try our best to perfect our measures here that we approved here on 3rd reading. Unfortunately we are back to the constitutional provision that the presidential certification - in the opinion of this representation can be issued only for measures which are meant to address public calamity or an emergency and that’s the directive which the president should also comply with from the constitution…so with the heavy heart just to be consistent with our constitutional position, this representation objects to the two readings in one day which we are about to do, so I have an objection,” sabi ni Pimentel.



Sabi ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, bagama't inirerespeto niya ang opinyon ni Pimentel sa isyu lalo’t may petisyon na rin sa kaparehong proseso na dinaanan ng Maharlika Investment Fund naniniwala siyang isang priority measure ito na kailangang tugunan ng Senado.

“I believe this is a priority - it should be a priority and therefore we proceed,” sabi ni Zubiri.

Sa botohan sa Senado - nakakuha ng mayorya ng suporta ng mga senador ang SB 1846 para makalusot ito sa ikatlong pagbasa ng mataas na kapulungan.

Nagpasalamat naman si Sen. Mark Villar sa mga kapwa mambabatas na sumuporta sa naturang panukala.

Naniniwala si Villar na sakaling maging ganap na itong batas magiging “scammer free” na ang Pilipinas.

“Through the ITA ( Internet Transaction Act) we’re looking forward to a scammer free Philippines,” sabi ni Villar.

