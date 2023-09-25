GSIS to roll out express lanes, hotline for public school teachers

MANILA -- All Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) branches nationwide will soon have an express lane exclusive for public school teachers and other employees of the Department of Education (DepEd).

This is part of the Memorandum of Agreement signed by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte and GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso on Monday, which aims to provide teachers with the "ultimate customer experience."

Other initiatives under the MOA include the creation of a dedicated GSIS hotline for teachers’ inquiries, and the deployment of account officers that will serve as official and exclusive liaison for DepEd concerns.

Under the MOA, there will also be an annual dialogue between GSIS branches and their counterpart DepEd Regional Offices and Schools Division Offices as a venue to discuss and address their respective concerns.

“Ang amin pong layunin ay masagot ang mga katanungan ng napakaraming guro. Katanungan tungkol sa aming mga benepisyo, katanungan tungkol sa kanilang mga loan, halimbawa, na-proseso ba? Bakit tumatagal?” said Veloso.

(Our goal is to answer teachers' questions about our benefits, like their loans. Are these being processed? Why does it take so long?)

Duterte thanked GSIS for heeding its call to make it easier for teachers to reach out to them. She noted that during her regular visits to public schools, the state pension fund is one of the top complaints of teachers, particularly regarding loan-related issues and premium-related discrepancies.

“Nakita namin doon sa tally ng mga paaralan na nabisita namin, nasa Top 2 lagi ang GSIS complaint,” Duterte said.

“Some of the concerns of DepEd employees with GSIS are older than our employees’ children. Matagal na po talaga yung paulit-ulit nilang tanong at mga reklamo. At napansin namin, marami sa kanilang mga tanong at concerns ay nasasagot naman kaagad," the vice president said.

"Kulang lang siguro tayo ng paglapit doon sa sagot sa mga teachers na nagtatanong. Kaya kami nagrequest na kung pwede, may dedicated hotline kung saan nasasagot yung mga tanong nila sa pagtatawag lamang,” she added.

(Some of the complaints raised by teachers are repetitive already. Some of these are addressed right away, but I think some of them find it hard to reach the GSIS. So we requested a dedicated hotline where their concerns can be addressed.)

Duterte said such initiatives will also be good for teachers assigned to geographically isolated areas.

“This is particularly useful for teachers assigned to rural areas who must travel for hours just to reach the nearest GSIS branch office,” she said.

The signing of the MOA also comes as the nation celebrates National Teachers’ Month this September.

Earlier this month, the GSIS also unveiled its Multi-Purpose Loan Flex program for public school teachers, offering them a lower interest rate and longer payment terms for their loans.

“Mababa ang interest rate, 6 percent. Ang term of payment hinabaan namin, naging sampung taon. Tinaasan namin yung amount na pwedeng mahiram, limang milyon or subject kung ano pa ang kaya mong mahulugan subject to your credit standards,” Veloso explained.

(The interest rate is at a low 6 percent. It can also be paid within a longer term of 8 years. We raised the amount that they can borrow to P5 million, or subject to what they can pay given their credit standards.)

