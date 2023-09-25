Business confidence drops in third quarter: BSP

Makati Business district, April 23, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Business confidence dropped in the third quarter of 2023, according to a survey released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The central bank said business confidence fell to 35.8% between July and September, from 40.8% from April to June.

The BSP said this is because of a decline in sales and demand for goods and services.

That decline was attributed mainly to weather-related disruptions and other seasonal factors, higher prices of raw materials and production costs, elevated inflation and interest rates, and peso depreciation.

Broken down by sector, the confidence index of the industry, services, and wholesale and retail trade sectors decreased, while that of the construction sector increased.

Business outlook across all types of trading firms also weakened in the third quarter.

Business sentiment for the fourth quarter and the next 12 months, however, was more upbeat.

Businesses expect a firmer peso, and higher inflation and interest rates for the rest of 2023.

More specifically, they see inflation at an average at 5.9% for the third and fourth quarters, and at 5.7% for the next 12 months.