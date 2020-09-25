SKY activates 'back-up capacity' to offset effects of submarine cable repair works

MANILA - SKY said Friday its back-up capacity has been activated to "offset" any adverse effect of the emergency submarine cable maintenance activity set to start on Sept. 26.

"We have completed the activation of our back-up capacity to offset any adverse effects of the AAG emergency maintenance activity on your internet service. As a result, this AAG activity will not be affecting service for SKYFiber and SKYCable subscribers," it said.

The maintenance work was initially set to begin on Sept. 25 but it was moved to Sept. 26, SKY said.

Major telco player PLDT Inc has said it has other cable systems and additional capacity to ensure connectivity during the period.

Globe Telecom, meanwhile, said its network would remain "unaffected" by the maintenance activity.

SKY is a member of the Lopez Group of Companies, which includes ABS-CBN Corp.

