SKY working with partners to minimize effects of repair of subsea cable

MANILA - SKY said Thursday it was working with its technology partners to minimize the effects on its subscribers of the repair of a subsea cable that carries internet traffic between the Philippines and other countries.

Asia-America Gateway had earlier announced that it would be performing emergency maintenance activities on its subsea international cables from 8 a.m. of Sept. 25 to 5 a.m. of Sept. 30.

This will result in slow connection affecting social media, web browsers and video streaming sites, SKY said.

PLDT earlier said that it had measures in place to ensure continued connectivity during the repair of AAG’s subsea cables.

Globe, meanwhile, said the repair of the subsea cables has no impact on its customers.

SKY is a member of the Lopez Group of companies, which includes ABS-CBN Corp.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.