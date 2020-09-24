Sangley Airport proponents get 90-day extension to submit requirements

An artist's rendition of the proposed Sangley Point International Airport. Handout

MANILA - The Filipino-Chinese consortium, which won the bid to build the Sangley Airport, said its request for a 90-day extension of the deadline to submit requirements has been granted by the Cavite provincial government.

Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp, one of the consortium partners, disclosed to the stock exchange that they received an email from the Cavite LGU granting their request for an extension, as they were unable to meet the deadline due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Considering the continuing adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the exigency of the service, we grant your request for extension of ninety (90) days immediately after commercial air travel resumes between the Philippines and China to comply with all the conditions of the NOA [notice of award],” the Cavite LGU said according to a statement released by MacroAsia.

MacroAsia and its Chinese partner, the state-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) won the bidding for the $10-billion facility in December last year.

The Cavite LGU awarded in February the first phase of the Sangley airport deal to the MacroAsia-CCCC consortium, which was the sole bidder for the project.

It was supposed to submit its requirements last March, but this was extended as Luzon went into lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The deadline was extended to June, but the consortium was still unable to meet this citing continued disruptions caused by the pandemic.

MacroAsia’s Chinese partner was blacklisted by the United States for taking part in China’s island-building activities in the disputed areas in the South China Sea.

Despite this, President Rodrigo Duterte gave the consortium the go signal to continue with the project.

Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales also said CCCC will be one of the respondents in their case against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court.

