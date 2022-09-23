MANILA — The Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) on Friday warned its customers of an online scam that is using Google Ads which lead to fake phishing website.

In a statement, the state-run lender said it has not placed any ads on Google. It said it is working with the global tech firm to immediately bring down the misleading ads.

"For your security, the public is advised to directly visit the official LANDBANK website and use the available URLs/links located in the website to access the Bank’s digital banking channels, including the official iAccess website," it said.

It said using the mobile banking app is also encouraged for safer online transactions.

To protect themselves from fraudsters, the bank urges consumers to:

• Avoid opening suspicious emails, links and attachments

• Never share account and personal information

• Remember that officials will never ask for critical information

Fraudulent activities can be reported to their respective branch or through the customer hotline (02) 8-405-7000 or 1-800-10-405-7000 and email at customercare@mail.landbank.com.

