

MANILA — Cebu Pacific on Friday said it would resume international flights from its Davao hub starting with direct flights to Singapore by October.

Starting Oct. 30, thrice a week flights from Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao to Singapore will resume. These flights will be operated every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific said this is the first international route the airline is restarting from Davao.

“We are very excited to bring back this route as we know passengers in Mindanao have been waiting for more affordable and convenient flight options to fly abroad," Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

"Now that we’ve strengthened our operations from Manila, it’s time we move forward to growing our regional hubs as we work toward restoring 100% of our pre-pandemic capacity in the coming months,” he added.

Fully vaccinated travelers bound for Singapore are only required to submit proof of incoulation, either the VaxCertPH or the Bureau of Quarantine Yellow Card, and a filled up Singapore arrival card 3 days before arrival, the airline said.

Singapore is home to a large number of overseas Filipino workers and is among the top sources of remittances, according to government data.

