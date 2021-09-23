The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

MANILA - Home-centric lifestyles in Southeast Asia will continue even after the pandemic recedes and movement restrictions are eased, Facebook said citing a study it conducted with Bain & Co.

Benjamin Joe, Facebook vice president for Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets Joe said 72 percent of Southeast Asians expect to remain at home as restrictions ease.

Ninety percent of executives surveyed meanwhile believe a hybrid style of work-from-home and office work will be the new norm, Joe said during a virtual briefing ahead of 2021 Facebook Summit Southeast Asia.

When COVID-19 restrictions ease, 86 percent of food delivery and 75 percent of time spent shopping online from home will remain, Facebook posted on its business website.

Joe said the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital channels for doing business.

“Digital channels help businesses reach more audiences, facilitate emotional connection, and sense of preference for brands, and turn audience into consumers,” Joe said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

The social media and data mining giant also touted its new marketing system dubbed as “Discovery Commerce” which it said will better match people with products and services.

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will also be introducing a new feature called Storefront, which lets businesses present a catalog of their products and services to customers on WhatsApp Business.

"This new feature will enable businesses to further benefit from conversational commerce and is being rolled out starting with countries like Indonesia and Malaysia," Facebook said.

The Facebook Summit will be held on Sept. 28 Tuesday and will feature more than fifty global and regional speakers.

