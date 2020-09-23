MerryMart taps FoodPanda for 'dark grocery' stores concept solely for online deliveries

MERRYMART and FoodPanda inks for the country's first "dark grocery" store concept. Photo: MERRYMART

MANILA - MerryMart Consumer Corp said Wednesday its grocery store chain signed a deal with food delivery app FoodPanda Philippines to open the first "dark grocery" concept in the country which would exclusively cater to online deliveries.

MERRYMART Grocery Centers Inc will work with FoodPanda's PandaMart for its instant grocery delivery service. Dark groceries will be "invisible" and will "solely" cater to online deliveries, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“This concept is a real game changer in the online grocery space, imagine being able to buy exactly what you need, when you need it, and for it to arrive at your doorstep in a very short span of time," said MerryMart Chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II.

Dark stores will be located in hidden locations and will boost the expansion of MerryMart's brick-and-mortar shops, Sia said.

The grocery chain now has 11 branches. It aims to expand its network to 25 by the end of the year and open its 100th brand by December 2021.

FoodPanda Philippines, meanwhile, has over 20,000 riders and is present in 71 cities across the country.