As pandemic persists, Lazada debuts one-stop-shop for medicine, health supplies

The new LazadaMed interface is now available on its app. Screengrab

MANILA - E-commerce platform Lazada Philippines said it launched an exclusive channel for authentic essential medical supplies as demand soared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "curated" channel for essential health and medical supplies was made available on its app, just like what it did with LazMart when the virus restrictions forced millions in Luzon to stay at home.

Over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, health supplements, basic medical supplies and other related products from its all-authentic channel LazMall can be found on the one-stop-shop LazadaMed, it said.

During the Lazada 9.9 sale, at least 1.5 million pieces of surgical masks were sold, the platform earlier said. There's also an increased demand for alcohol, disinfectants, immunity boosters such as Vitamin C and Zinc as well as face shields, it added.

"In response to the soaring demand, we have curated a dedicated channel for this category on LazMall to make it easier for our customers to find and shop for their essential health and medical needs," Lazada Philippines told ABS-CBN News.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier had to heavily regulate the sale and the suggested retail prices of several medical supplies such as surgical face masks and alcohol as Filipinos who fear COVID-19 hoarded items while some firms resorted to profiteering.

Compared to 2019 number, the overall demand for the health category grew twice, including food supplements, medical supplies, wellness and adult diapers, the e-commerce platform said.

Lazada said there was a 4x increase in the sales of medical supplies and a 2x increase for wellness supplements this year.

This was backed by a sports equipment store's data which cited that the pandemic boosted the demand for treadmills and other home wellness equipments to stay fit.

Lazada said the new channel guarantees a 100 percent authenticity since only sellers from LazMall are included.

"During this time, we want our customers to access their trusted health brands and authorized distributors and sellers all in one place, while staying at home," it said.