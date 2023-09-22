PNOC eyeing to set up e-vehicle charging station

MANILA — The Philippine National Oil Corporation (PNOC) said it is looking at building a charging station for electric vehicles.

Speaking before the Senate Finance Committee where they presented their programs for 2024, PNOC President and CEO Oliver Butalid said that their targeted charging station for electric vehicles is not meant to compete with the private sector but just to start the business.

“We just want to break the wait-and-see attitude of E-V (e-vehicle) users now,” Butalid told panel vice chair Sen. Win Gatchalian.

There are “less than 1,000 e-vehicles” in the country according to the Department of Energy.

The DOE said is looking at their owned land in Bataan to put up the EV charging station.

Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin meanwhile said they need experts to build the stations.

The PNOC is looking at a P1.96 billion budget for 2024.