A Customs staff member reseals a sack of rice inspected by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during a press event at the Port of Manila.



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he wants to shorten the number of days given to merchants to prove the legality of their imports.

Under Section 114 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, importers have the right to prove their transactions are legal within 15 days from receipt of authorities' decision or order.

The law also provides that the Bureau of Customs may also allow a reasonable time for petitioners to submit supporting evidence in their appeal.

Marcos, however, wants to shorten this to a week or just 7 days.

“At sinusubukan natin ngayon bawasan ‘yung 15 days into 7 days. Dahil kung legal ka na importer, hawak mo lahat ng dokumento. Pag hinanap sa iyo ‘yan, bibigay niyo kaagad. So, bakit pa 15 days?" said Marcos during his speech in Cavite.

Marcos' statement came after the Bureau of Customs seized more than 42,000 bags of rice with an estimated value of P42 million in a raid on a warehouse in Zamboanga City.

The rice sacks were donated to the social welfare department 15 days after the importers supposedly failed to give any documents on its legality.

The 25-kilo sacks of smuggled rice were also distributed to poor families in General Trias earlier in the day.