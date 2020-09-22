MRT fields record-high 22 train sets as gov't expands public transportation

Commuters line up to ride the MRT-3 in Quezon City on Sept. 14, 2020 as it starts to accommodate more passengers, up to 204 from 153 per train, due to the newly implemented 0.75 physical distancing measurement between passengers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The MRT-3 deployed a new record-high 22 train sets this week as the Philippines sought to expand public transportation to resuscitate the coronavirus-hit economy.

One more train set was added for public use, setting a new record-high 22 train sets for the first time in the 20-year operation of the MRT-3, its director for operations Michael Capati said Tuesday.

"Yan po ay magreresulta sa mabilis na pagsakay ng mga mananakay natin sa MRT-3," he said in a virtual press briefing.

(That will result in faster onboarding of MRT-3 passengers.)

Maintenance fixes and rail rehabilitation during the Luzon-wide lockdown improved the MRT-3 facilities, Capati added.

"Mararamdaman na wala na masyadong unloading at glitches sa ating tren," he said.

(You will see less unloading and glitches in our trains.)

The MRT-3, which runs the stretch of EDSA from Quezon City to Pasay City, earlier set a record of 21 deployed train sets.

With the enforcement of a 1-meter physical distance between passengers, Capati said each train set can carry 153 passengers per trip.

Passengers of MRT-3 are required to wear face masks and face shields. Talking, answering phone calls, and eating are also prohibited onboard trains.