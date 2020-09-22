MRT fields record-high 22 train sets as gov't expands public transportation

MANILA - The MRT-3 deployed a new record-high 22 train sets this week as the Philippines sought to expand public transportation to resuscitate the coronavirus-hit economy.
One more train set was added for public use, setting a new record-high 22 train sets for the first time in the 20-year operation of the MRT-3, its director for operations Michael Capati said Tuesday.
"Yan po ay magreresulta sa mabilis na pagsakay ng mga mananakay natin sa MRT-3," he said in a virtual press briefing.
(That will result in faster onboarding of MRT-3 passengers.)
Maintenance fixes and rail rehabilitation during the Luzon-wide lockdown improved the MRT-3 facilities, Capati added.
"Mararamdaman na wala na masyadong unloading at glitches sa ating tren," he said.
(You will see less unloading and glitches in our trains.)
The MRT-3, which runs the stretch of EDSA from Quezon City to Pasay City, earlier set a record of 21 deployed train sets.
With the enforcement of a 1-meter physical distance between passengers, Capati said each train set can carry 153 passengers per trip.
Passengers of MRT-3 are required to wear face masks and face shields. Talking, answering phone calls, and eating are also prohibited onboard trains.
