Globe says broadband prices dropped over 60 percent as telco ramps up investments in network

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Tuesday the prices of its broadband services have dropped by more than 60 percent since 2016 as the company ramped up investments to improve its internet infrastructure.

“Investments in the network are done every year to improve internet experience at home. We use the latest technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G to improve speed and quality of experience. We are also accelerating the deployment of fiber optic cables to provide a seamless experience for multiple internet users inside the home. As we widen our footprint for broadband, we likewise make the services more affordable,” said Darius Delgado, head of broadband business at Globe.

The Globe At Home Postpaid LTE, for instance has gone down to P9 per gigabyte (GB) from P26 per GB in the last years, equivalent to a 65.38-percent price decrease.

The price of Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi is now at P9 per GB from P23 in 2017.

Globe said its price per GB for prepaid customers is among the lowest in Southeast Asia, at P11.25 per GB compared to P190.59 in Thailand, P35.60 in Singapore, and P32.76 in Indonesia.

In his State of the Nation Address last July, President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to close and seize the assets of all telco providers if services do not improve by December.

The Philippines' average mobile internet download speed of 15.06 Megabits per second was described as below global average of 26.12 Mbps, according to the Speedtest Global Index in 2019.