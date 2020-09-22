DTI aiming to tap Australian market for Philippine BPO industry

Workers in a BPO company. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Tuesday said it is aiming to promote the Philippines' business process outsourcing industry in Australia through a webinar this week.

The DTI said its Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Sydney will conduct a webinar+ on 25 September 2020, 1:30 pm in the Philippines and 3:30 pm in Australia.

The webinar will focus on the capability of the Philippine IT-business process management industry to deliver services to global clients, specifically in the Australian market, DTI said.

It will also highlight initiatives in maintaining the industry’s resiliency and readiness for business amid the pandemic.

The DTI said it will promote IT services that include finance and accounting, software development, engineering services, and creative services.

Officials from the Philippine IT-BPO industry are expected to speak at the webinar.

The Philippines is hoping to spur economic recovery with jobs in construction and the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, the country's labor chief said earlier as the coronavirus pandemic threatens with more job losses.