Philippine Stock Exchange announces changes to main index

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) building at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. February 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Stock Exchange announced changes to its main index starting Tuesday, September 26.

In a memorandum, the state bourse said the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) is on its way out after it decided to go private.

MPIC said Wednesday that its tendered shares exceeded the required threshold needed for voluntary delisting.

Also out of the 30-member index is Aboitiz Power Corporation, after share buybacks brought its public float below the 20 percent threshold.

They will be replaced by Enrique Razon's Bloomberry Resorts and Century Pacific Food Inc.

