NEDA seeks EO to prevent delays in infra projects

MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Thursday said it proposed an executive order that would help fast-track the processing of clearances and permits to the Marcos administration's flagship infrastructure projects.

At a Palace briefing, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the proposed order seeks to "minimize, if not, eliminate delays in the implementation" of such projects.

The Marcos administration currently has 197 big-ticket infrastructure programs worth over P9 trillion.

"This EO will require all government offices, agencies and instrumentalities, including LGUs to streamline the standard procedure and requirements for the projects]" Balisacan told reporters.

"The simplified requirements will be applicable to both pending and new applications within the NEDA Board-approved list of [infrastructure projects] as well as any additions to the updated... list," he added.

The NEDA chief said the proposed order would help facilitate electronic applications or submissions to relevant agencies and local government units.

National government agencies would be directed to automate and computerize their databases, he said, and coordinate with the Department of Information and Communication on this.

Likewise, local government units were asked to do the same and form one-stop shops for the processing of permits in the projects.

"This will promote data sharing among government agencies in order to eliminate the unnecessary duplication of document submission," he said.

"The Office of the Executive Secretary will still have to scrub the draft EO for technicalities. So, it will be issued very soon," he said.

Under the proposed EO, the Anti-Red Tape Authority will also need to coordinate with NEDA to track the agency's compliance.

Balisacan earlier said at least 12 flagship infrastructure projects from the previous and present administrations may be finished this year.

Based on the NEDA website, among the projects expected to be completed this year include the C5 South Link Expressway Project, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway Project, and the proposed Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines.

Balisacan said a "good part" of these projects were started during the previous administration or under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

