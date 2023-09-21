Retailers comply with the mandated price ceiling on rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on September 5, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Marcos administration is exploring alternatives to the price ceiling on rice, including a possible reduction of the import tariffs on the grain, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Thursday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this month signed Executive Order No. 39, setting the price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to rein in the soaring cost of the staple grain.

But NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the price cap would only be lifted once they see a better alternative and already achieved its objective.

"That’s why we will meet soon to recommend other options," Balisacan said.

One possible option, he said was "reducing the tariff while world prices are rising."

But he added that they will ensure that farmers are protected if tariffs are cut.

"The only worst off here will be government because there will be less revenue from the tariffs," he added.

The NEDA chief blamed the high rice prices on the export ban of major rice exporters such as India, adding that Thailand and Vietnam also want to protect their products from external pressure, hence the potential reduced exports.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier proposed to temporarily reduce the tariff rates on imported rice to between zero and 10 percent.

The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCII) supported this move, saying it would not only lower rice prices and temper increasing food inflation, but also help stabilize rice supply.

