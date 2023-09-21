Fernando Zobel de Ayala returns to BPI board

Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Corporation President and CEO. Photo courtesy of Ayala Corporation

MANILA -- Fernando Zobel de Ayala has returned to the board of directors of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), the lender said Thursday.

In a statement, BPI said Zobel de Ayala was elected to replace Romeo Bernardo, who was appointed to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Monetary Board.

Zobel was also appointed as a member of the bank's Executive Committee and Personnel and Compensation Committee.

He was BPI's Vice-Chairman from April 2013 to September 2022.

Zobel de Ayala stepped down from posts he held in Ayala Corporation in August 2022 to go on a medical leave.

He returned as Ayala Land Inc. board advisor in February 2023.

