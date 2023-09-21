DITO Telecommunity takes out $3.9 billion loan

DITO Telecommunications and Udenna Corporation headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — DITO Telecommunity has taken out a $3.9 billion loan, its parent company said Thursday.

The 15-year long-term project finance facility will pay short-term loans amounting to S$1.3 billion, pay contractors, and fund the continuing network rollout of the country's third telco, DITO CME Holdings Corp said.

DITO said the facility is one of the largest long-term loans arranged and syndicated by a group of multinational banks for a Philippine corporation.

"The signing of this long-term project finance facility is a key milestone, one that helps ensure future funding activities, in both debt and equity," DITO said in a statement.

In April, Dito CME said it was looking at fund-raising activities, capital infusions, and various cost-cutting measures as its losses piled up to P11.4 billion in 2022.

In May, Dito Telecommunity also renewed its $1.175 billion loan provided by the Bank of China and the China Minsheng Banking Corp.

The telco said it hopes to break even by 2025.

