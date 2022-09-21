Conti's bakeshop to open more stores in 2022

Bringing delight to more thru Conti’s drive-thru service. Handout

MANILA - Conti's Bakeshop on Wednesday said it would open 12 more branches and more drive-through concept stores in Luzon this year.

Upcoming branches will open in Molino, Bacoor and Tagaytay, Cavite as well as in Lipa, Batangas, UN Avenue in Manila, Dagupan in Pangasinan and Lucena in Quezon, the operator said in a statement.

"We are excited to grow our Conti's family and keep on strengthening Conti's presence nationwide. Our passion has always been to delight our customers with excellent food and service, which is why we continue to innovate and offer unique flavors for everyone's palate," its president and CEO Joey Garcia said.

Conti's is know for its savory dishes as well as its popular Mango Bravo dessert.

The restaurant industry has benefited from the easing of mobility restrictions imposed earlier to contain the spread of COVID-19.

