MANILA - McDonald’s Philippines said 68 percent of its restaurant managers and crew in the National Capital Region are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 98 percent have taken at least one dose.

The fast-food giant said Tuesday it is also on track to vaccinate 100 percent of its more than 14,000 store employees in NCR by October.

"With the continuous spread of the more dangerous COVID-19 variant [Delta], we are committed to get all eligible employees nationwide fully vaccinated,” said McDonald’s Philippines president & CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

McDonald's said it purchased vaccines for all its employees together with other private companies under tripartite agreements.

"The vaccines are to be given to the employees for free," the company said.

Fully vaccinated customers can opt to dine indoor within the 10 percent store capacity, while outdoor dining will be open to all customers with a store capacity limit of 30 percent, McDonald's said.