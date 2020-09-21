Commuters can now earn rewards points while using beep cards, operator says

MANILA - AF Payments Inc, the operator of stored value card beep said Monday users could now earn reward points by using the cards in participating public utility vehicles and retail stores.

From Aug. 22 to Nov. 22, 2020 users can earn rewards and redeem it for load using the beep mobile app, the operator said in a statement.

To activate and join the rewards program, users should download the beep mobile app and register their cards, up to 5 beep cards are allowed.

Transactions using registered cards at participating buses, PUVs and retail stores in NCR earn points or P1 spent = P1 point, it said. Trains and reloading transactions are not included, the operator said.

A minimum of 1,000 points should be earned to be able to redeem P10 beep load. Redemption can be done in the app and may be claimed via beep e-load stations, AF Payments Inc said.

The promotion can help push use of contactless payments to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, AF Payments Inc. chief commercial officer Sharon Fong said.

“We’d like to do our part by promoting the use of the beep™ payment system not only for the convenience of passengers and efficiency for transport operators, but as a means to prevent the spread of diseases as well," Fong said.

Beep cards can be used in the LRT1, LRT2 and MRT3 as well as in PUVs such as P2P buses, EDSA buses and modern jeepneys, among others.