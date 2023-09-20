Salceda bats for flexible excise tax instead of suspension

Public Utility jeepney drivers line up to refuel at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on September 18, 2023, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Diesel prices are slated to go up by 2.50 pesos per liter, with Kerosene and Gasoline prices increasing at 2 pesos per liter. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has suggested a flexible excise tax instead of suspending its collection, as pump prices continue to rise for the 11th straight week on Tuesday.

Salceda, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, said the excise tax should be reduced by P3 when the average Means of Platts Singapore price exceeds $80 for 3 months.

Excise tax should be increased by P2, however, when the price is below $45, he said in an earlier release.

"The additional revenues during periods of low prices can be used for fuel subsidies when prices are high," the lawmaker said.

In an interview over TeleRadyo Serbisyo, he said oil prices have been historically volatile, which was why suspending fuel taxes would not work.

"Ang laking mawawala eh (suspension). Ang mga mahihirap... they consume only 10 percent of the total. It is really the top 20 percent that will essentially benefit from the reduction in excise tax," said Salceda.

"Ang point ko diyan, practically, let's provide subsidies to the affected sector but strategically, let's move towards flexible excise tax," he added.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has asked oil companies to slash oil prices amid the soaring fuel prices. He also recommended the suspension of fuel excise tax collections to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno warned that the government would lose billions in revenue if it suspends VAT and excise tax on fuel. Revenue losses may reach P72.6 billion for the last quarter of the year, he said, or 0.3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a separate statement, he said the revenue loss may reach P41.4 billion in excise taxes and P32.2 billion in value-added tax (VAT).

Since July 11, diesel prices have increased by P17.30 per liter, gasoline by P11.85 per liter, and kerosene by P15.94 per liter.

The energy department said high prices would persist until the end of the year.

— with reports from Job Manahan and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News