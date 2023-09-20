LGUs with digitalized biz processes see rise in revenues

MANILA - Local government units that have digitalized their business permitting processes have seen higher revenues, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said Wednesday.

ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez said the LGUs that operationalized the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) reported that doing business has become easier.

“So iyong ating LGU, madali po nilang mahuhuli iyong mga negosyo na nag-o-operate illegally, without proper business permit. So, kapag ito po ay nabigyan ng business permit sang-ayon dito sa eBOSS, madali po nating ma-verify kung whether it is legal through the QR code,” Perez said.

“In one year na operation nitong mga LGUs, [it] resulted in a revenue collection ng P21 billion,” he added.

ARTA noted, however, that only a few LGUs have operationalized the said system.

In Metro Manila, only 8 out of 17 have institutionalized eBOSS in their government processes, including Quezon City, Valenzuela, Marikina, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, among others.

Nationwide, only 511 out of 1,634 LGUs were reported to have a fully automated processing system.

“Talagang hinihikayat natin ang mga LGUs na hindi lang po dahil ito ay requirement ng batas; sang-ayon po sa batas, they have three years para mag-operate ng Electronic Business One-Stop Shop. Unfortunately, mayroon pong mga hurdles, challenges at hindi din po sila kaagad makapag-comply dito,” Perez said.