Former Isabela rural bank officers convicted in court

MANILA -- The Regional Trial Court of Isabela has convicted the former president and other officers of the closed Rural Bank of Reina Mercedes in the same province of violating the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) Manual of Regulations for Banks and Republic Act No. 8791 in relation to Republic Act 7653.

In a statement, the BSP said the officers were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in granting questionable loans to their directors, officers, stockholders, and their related Interests.

They were also involved in other fraudulent or fictitious transactions, the court said.

The bank's former president Romeo Garcia, manager and cashier Arlene C. Valenzuela, compliance officer Glena S. Valenzuela, and cashier Ofelia C. Manzano have been sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison.

Former general manager Emelita B. Ramirez received a three-year prison sentence.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) took over the Rural Bank of Reina Mercedes in February 2014.

RELATED STORY: