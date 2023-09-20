Balisacan says no offer to head DA

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan speaks during an interview at Vertis North Corporate Center in Quezon City on April 10, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has neither received an offer to head the Department of Agriculture nor was it discussed in the Cabinet.

The NEDA chief issued the clarification amid proposals to put him at the helm of the DA.

"No, there is no such offer," Balisacan told the media in an interview after NEDA’s budget hearing at the House of Representatives Tuesday night.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno previously called the suggestion to put Balisacan at the helm of DA a "sound proposal."

In a separate interview, economist Cielito Habito said he personally believes Balisacan "is a good choice."

Balisacan is a two-time NEDA Secretary having served as director-general under former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III from 2012 to 2016 and again under the Marcos administration.

He was also an agriculture undersecretary during the Estrada administration. Balisacan formerly headed the Philippine Competition Commission.