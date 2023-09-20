ADB downgrades PH economic growth outlook

People flock to stalls and shops in Divisoria, Manila on December 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday downgraded its growth forecast for the Philippines, saying the economy may grow by a moderate 5.7 percent this year.

ADB said growth may slow because of inflation and global headwinds, like geopolitical tensions and a sharper-than-expected slowdown in major advanced economies.

The multilateral lender, however, said the Philippine growth story remains strong.

"Public investment and private spending fueled by low unemployment rate, sustained increase in remittances from Filipinos overseas, and buoyant services including tourism will support growth,” said ADB Philippines Country Director Pavit Ramachandran.

Government's large infrastructure projects will stimulate consumption, boost jobs, and spur more investment, he added.

Economic managers hope the Philippine economy will grow by 6 to 7 percent in 2023. Growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter on the back of high inflation and interest rates

ADB maintained its Philippine inflation outlook to be at an average of 6.2 percent in 2023.

The bank earlier forecast the Philippine economy to grow by 6 percent for the whole year.

The lender, however, noted that the economy may pick up in 2024, and retained its 6.2 percent growth forecast for that year.

ADB said price pressures may ease by January, and noted that household consumption and public spending on infrastructure and social services may help the economy expand.

Inflation could slow down to 4 percent by 2024.

"Possible severe weather disturbances including the El Niño dry weather phenomenon, pressures from elevated global commodity prices, and second round effects from higher transport fares and minimum wage hikes could slow the pace of inflation easing," the ADB said.

After slowing down for six months, inflation again quickened in August to 5.3 percent following increases in fuel and food prices.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said government remains focused on its goal of bringing down Philippine inflation to its target of 2 to 4 percent.

Aside from the ADB, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office also downgraded its growth forecast for the Philippine economy, from 6.2 percent to 5.9 percent.