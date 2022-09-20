MANILA - AirAsia said it is offering 5 million "free" seats which will go on sale Tuesday until Sept. 25 as it celebrates its "rapid comeback."

The budget airline said value seekers can avail of the promo for many popular domestic and international destinations across ASEAN including Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Krabi, Phu Quoc and Singapore.

The promotion is available exclusively on the airasia Super App and the airline's website, the company said.

The seats are valid for ravel between January 1 to October 28, 2023.

AirAsia said it is also offering promo fares on its longer-haul sister airlines AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X, where flights to Seoul, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Auckland, and New Delhi with fares starting at P6,286.97 for travel between October 3 this year to October 28, 2023 inclusive of taxes and charges.

"It is great to be back, better, stronger and more united than ever before, a unity we hope to share with the masses who’ve greatly supported us all these years," said Karen Chan, Group Chief Commercial Officer of AirAsia.