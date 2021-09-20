Clad in matching PPEs, the Philippines’ national volleyball team arrives at the Manila Prince Hotel on May 28, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The new quarantine classification which allowed restaurants to operate with a given cap on capacities has also helped the struggling hotel industry, the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association president Benjie Martinez said Monday.

Hotels were able to open restaurants and cafes under the Alert Level 4 currently imposed in Metro Manila, Martinez told ANC.

Under the quarantine classification, restaurants are allowed to accept dine-in customers but only at 10 percent capacity and outdoor dining at 30 percent capacity.

"The new alert levels, it has somehow helped us because we were able to open our restaurants, unlike the last one, when we were not allowed to accept dine-in guests," Martinez said.

Hotels used as quarantine hotels, meanwhile, are also seeing 80 to 90 percent occupancy especially the "multi-use" category which are allowed to cater as both quarantine hotel and for regular guests, Martinez said.

However, being a multi-use hotel has a lot of requirements such as separate floors for quarantine use, he added.

Hotels that are solely for staycation are still seeing lower numbers of 20 to 40 percent occupancy rate, the group said.

Under Alert level 4, there is more room for movement but those under 18 and above 65 years old are still barred from leisure travel in Metro Manila, the Department of Tourism earlier said.

Martinez said it was "tough during MECQ" but the hotel industry is hopeful that the new quarantine qualification would further ease.

In order to encourage more hotel business, most 3-stars to 5-star hotels nationwide are offering gift certificate sale with one-year minimum validity period up to no expiration at all, he said.

Hotels are among the most badly hit industries by COVID-19, as it is directly linked to transport and air travel, which were also negatively impacted by the pandemic.

