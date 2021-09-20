A woman looks at products being sold at a mall in Mandaluyong on December 17, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Franchise Asia Philippines 2021 is back this September to showcase a variety of franchise investment opportunities as well as learning sessions for franchise industry practitioners.

With the theme 'Igniting Recovery,' the virtual conference is scheduled September 21 to 23, coming on the heels of the virtual expo September 8 to 11.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2021 hopes to inspire Filipinos to rise up to the challenges of the pandemic and pivot to where the opportunities lie.

"Without doubt the past two years have been difficult," said Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) Chairman Richard Sanz. "But we should not let these difficulties weigh us down. Things may have changed but opportunities still abound."

The virtual conference will feature curated sessions, area-focus tracks, and subject matter experts and is designed to help the delegates prepare for the future of franchising.

One of the most awaited sessions is the C-Suite Forum, which will feature some of the big names and thought leaders in the franchising sector and related industries. Among the topics that will be discussed are:

· Staying Competitive While Managing Cashflow

· Shaping the Future of Work

· Growing Your Brand Globally

· The Future of Supply Chain

· Franchise Development in the New Normal: How to Succeed

· Developing a Growth Mindset for Franchisees and many more

"If you want to start a business and become your own boss, then go ahead. Don't let the pandemic stop you from realizing your dream because there are still many opportunities out there," said PFA President Sherill Quintana.

She also said that franchising continues to be the best option to start a business especially during this time because the franchisor is always there to help.

Keynoting this event are Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

To register in the conference, click this link: https://forms.gle/fkPiC77K2UHfbLBW8.

For inquiries or more details, please visit www.pfa.org.ph or https://franchisefinderph.com/virtualfranchiseasiaph/.

