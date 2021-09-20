The interior of Jollibee in Madrid. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said its first Jollibee store in Spain will finally open on Sept. 23.

The new branch is located "at the heart" of Madrid in Calle Arenal in Puerta Del Sol, JFC said in a statement over the weekend.

Opening its first outlet in Spain is "part of its accelerated global expansion," the maker of Chickenjoy said.

The first branch in Spain will have a dining capacity of 180 with a brand design "reimagined for European customers," JFC said.

Only Jollibee Madrid will have a double-height dining hall with a full-size palm tree inside the restaurant, the company said.

A palm tree inside Jollibee Madrid. Handout

“Opening Jollibee stores in Spain is a milestone that forms part of our vision of becoming among the top five restaurant companies in the world and part of our commitment to grow in Europe," Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong earlier said.

Jollibee earlier said it aims to open 50 stores in Europe in the next 5 years.

RELATED VIDEO: