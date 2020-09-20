San Miguel, Puregold, other firms donate blood to Philippine Red Cross

MANILA - San Miguel Corporation, Puregold, and other firms have donated blood to Philippine Red Cross, its chairman said Sunday.

SMC has donated 357 units of blood and Puregold has given 556 units, according to PRC chairman Richard "Dick" Gordon. Both firms will donate blood quarterly, he added.

"Nung nagpasabi si Dick sa'kin na pwede kaming tumulong magdonate ng dugo, hinimok ko po ang mga kasamahan ko sa trabaho na kaming lahat mag-contribute regularly," SMC president Ramon S. Ang said.

(When Dick told me that we can donate blood, I urged my workmates for us to contribute regularly.)

"I want to thank all our employees who participated in our blood drive with Philippine Red Cross. Your donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many. I am proud of you all," Ang said in a Facebook post."

Several other companies are expected to donate blood while the Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System have also been scheduled for donation, Gordon said.

The Red Cross currently has more than 12,000 units of blood while it has given 323 units of convalescent plasma to virus patients, he added.

"Mas maganda kung umpisa pa lang, mabigyan na sila dahil mas malaki ang laban 'pag may convalescent plasma na maibigay sa kanila," Gordon told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, referring to COVID-19 patients.

(It's better to give them plasma from the beginning because it will give them more fighting chance.)

Those who would like to donate blood may contact Red Cross at 0917-834-8276, or through their hotline 143.