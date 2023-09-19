McDonald's says to hire more seniors, PWDs in Manila

An elderly crew member serves a guest at a McDonald's branch in the Philippines. McDonald's Philippines/handout

MANILA -- McDonald's Philippines said it plans to hire more citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) as employees in Manila.

In a statement, the fast food said applicants who pass their screening will undergo a training program approved by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Manila, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Senior citizens will be assigned work for not more than four hours per day for five days a week, as per the company's agreement with Mayor Honey Lacuna. Shifts are set at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PWDs, meanwhile, will work in the same shifts as regular crew members, but they must not work more than eight hours a day.

The senior citizens and PWDs will do tasks complementing the jobs of other crew members like giving customers their orders, preparing their drinks, and overall guest relations.

Mcdonald's has hired 62 senior citizens and PWDs since they launched their Alternative Work program in 2019.

The company said it aims to hire 500 PWDs and senior citizens in 2023 across Pasig, Pasay, Antipolo, Caloocan, Makati, Quezon City, Marikina, and Mandaluyong.

These 500 hires will be deployed to 250 stores nationwide, which means each store will have at most 2 seniors or PWD staff.