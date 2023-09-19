LGUs to receive more national tax allotments: DBM

BIR officials facilitate the filing of taxes on June 1, 2017. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Local government units (LGUs) will receive more national tax allotment (NTA) this year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in a statement.

Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the allocation for LGUs has been raised to P871.3 billion, up 6.23 percent from the 2023 allotment of P820.2 billion.

In total, local governments will be provided with P1.008 trillion from their statutory shares from national taxes, the DBM said.

The DBM, however, noted that this is different from the funds for programs under various national government agencies, which are intended for implementation across regions nationwide.

The DBM said the higher revenue allotment is due to higher revenue collections in 2021 compared with 2020. In 2021, the economy was gradually reopening from the period of lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's 83 provinces were allotted P200.416 billion in the proposed total NTA Shares.

Meanwhile, the 148 cities were allotted P201.2 billion, and the 1,486 municipalities P295.4 billion.

The 41, 953 barangays in the country were allotted P174.2 billion.

Local governments must allocate no less than 20 percent of their NTA share for development projects.

