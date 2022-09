MANILA - (UPDATED) A big time price rollback will be implemented this week for kerosene and diesel products while gasoline prices will remain unchanged, oil firms announced on Monday.

The price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

PILIPINAS SHELL

• Kerosene P4.45 per liter rollback

• Diesel P4.15 per liter rollback

CALTEX

• Diesel P4.15 per liter rollback

• Kerosene P4.45 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

• Diesel P4.15 per liter rollback

• Kerosene P4.45 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

• Diesel P4.15 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

• Diesel P4.15 per liter rollback

Despite temporary easing, global crude oil prices have remained volatile largely due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

