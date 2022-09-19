MANILA - Malacañang has appointed Marilene Acosta as acting CEO of Pag-IBIG Fund, the state-led home mortgage agency said on Monday.

Acosta hails from Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and has been with Pag-IBIG since 1981. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Career Executive Service Officer. Acosta began her career as an accounting clerk in Pag-IBIG Fund’s Baguio Regional Office and rose from the ranks, the agency said.

She has also served as Pag-IBIG Fund Deputy CEO for Home Lending from March 2017 to September 2022, and during her tenure, the agency released consistent record-highs in housing loans. This enabled a record-high number of members to acquire their own homes, Pag-IBIG said.

“My more than 40 years of public service in Pag-IBIG Fund has prepared me well for this post, and I will put to best use all that I have learned during the past four decades in ensuring that we continue the fulfillment of our mandates and in providing Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso,” Acosta said.

Outgoing Pag-IBIG CEO Acmad Rizaldy Moti said Acosta’s appointment would ensure continuity in the agency’s directions.

“Her appointment shall allow the continuity and sustainability of Pag-IBIG Fund’s efforts to uplift the lives of all Filipino workers,” Moti said.

Pag-IBIG Fund said as of August 2022, the agency has P795.93 billion in total assets, an 81 percent increase from P439.30 billion as of yearend 2016.

It also booked a P100.8 billion single-year home loan release in 2021, a 76 percent increase from the annual home loan takeout of P57.3 billion six years ago.

