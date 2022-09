MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Monday due to bad weather at their destinations, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Here are the affected flights on Sept. 19 after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Japan.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES

• PR 438 Manila - Nagoya

• PR 437 Nagoya-Manila

• PR 426 Manila - Fukuoka

• PR 425 Fukuoka-Manila

• PR 412 Manila - Osaka

• PR 411 Osaka-Manila

CEBU PACIFIC

• 5J 828 Manila - Osaka

• 5J Osaka-Manila

