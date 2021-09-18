vivo smartphone. Handout photo

MANILA – Chinese smartphone brand vivo said it has been named the top 5G smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific for the second quarter of 2021, citing a report from global market solutions company Strategy Analytics Inc.

“vivo is the leading [5G] smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific, with annual shipment growth of 215 percent,” says Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Asia Pacific’s 5G smartphone shipments have more than doubled over the last year (up 110 percent annually), the company said.

Industry tracker IDC also said vivo was fifth globally in terms of sales, with Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and Oppo, in that respective order, occupying the top spots.

IDC noted that vivo's sales were up 33.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

vivo said it currently holds 18.2 percent market share in the Philippines making it one of the top smartphone brands in the country.

The brand credited its growth to introducing affordable devices including the Y12s and top-of-the-line smartphones like V21 and X60.

The Philippine smartphone market has continued its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive quarter after posting 22.6 percent year-on-year growth on the second quarter of 2021, vivo said citing data from IDC's Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

5G capable phones have accounted for more than 10 percent of total shipments in the second quarter of the year, growing by 56.1 percent from the previous quarter.

This, according to IDC, reflects the willingness of Filipinos to spend more for better functionality.

