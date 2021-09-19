

MANILA - A palace adviser urged the government on Sunday to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers from North America as the Christmas season approaches.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion backed a proposal by Philippine Airlines that passengers on international flights undergo testing 72 hours before departure, then quarantine upon arrival, and take a confirmatory test on the third day, according to Concepcion.

If the result is negative, they can continue their quarantine at home, he said, following a meeting with the flag carrier's officials.

"The aviation industry is on the brink of collapse. If we don’t help the airline industry now, we might face a huge problem on how to travel in the future," Concepcion said.

"With the Christmas season fast approaching, it’s now high time for the government to consider shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers from other countries, especially North America."

The proposal would allow passengers to save as much as P25,000 and enjoy a more comfortable quarantine in their home, Concepcion said, citing PAL data.

PAL earlier filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

The Philippines previously allowed shorter quarantine for travelers who were fully vaccinated abroad against COVID-19.

The presidential adviser had called for more mobility for fully vaccinated persons, proposing that a "vaccine bubble" that would separate transportation, dining, and other outdoor systems between those with and without jabs.