Singapore levels up firefighting with AI, AR and 5G

Members of the Singapore Civil Defense Force demonstrate how smart glasses powered by AI, augmented reality and 5G can aid firefighters on Sept. 13, 2023. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE - Firefighting gets leveled up with the latest tech as the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) unveiled smart glasses designed to aid emergency response personnel through augmented reality, artificial intelligence and 5G.

The SCDF said its 5G-connected smart glasses allow firefighters to perform AI-powered visual inspections, access voice-activated commands, and follow step-by-step on-screen procedures.

During the IBM Think event in Singapore, SCDF personnel demonstrated how the smart glasses aided them in inspecting their equipment, making sure their gear was complete, and warning them if a particular tool needed maintenance.

Ling Young Ern, SCDF’s Deputy Commissioner for Future Technology and Public Safety said the glasses are meant to augment the abilities of their firefighters so that they can better perform their duties. The new technologies they are using are not meant to replace human decision-making.

“The human judgment, the human decision is still needed in the process, and we cannot delegate that to a machine,” Ling said.

Meanwhile, 5G will facilitate AR remote assistance, particularly during post-fire investigations, the SCDF said.

“Ground commanders will have live access to fire investigation specialists, engaging in real-time augmented annotations video interactions to assist in thorough scene processing and analysis,” SCDF said.

The project will be piloted in SCDF's Smart Fire Station, which the Punggol Fire Station.

The project is a collaboration between the SCDF, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), StarHub, and IBM.