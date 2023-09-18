Home  >  Business

Diesel up P2.50 as oil firms hike prices again

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 11:25 AM

MANILA - Oil companies are raising pump prices again on Tuesday, Sept. 19 as global crude costs continue to rise. 

Shell and Seaoil will implement the following price hikes at 6 a.m. Tuesday:
Gasoline + P2.00/liter
Diesel +P2.50/liter
Kerosene +P2.00/liter

Caltex meanwhile will hike prices at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday:
Gasoline + P2.00/liter
Diesel +P2.50/liter
Kerosene +P2.00/liter

Cleanfuel meanwhile will hike prices at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday:
Gasoline + P2.00/liter
Diesel +P2.50/liter

More oil firms are expected to announce similar price hikes later today.

