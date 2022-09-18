ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) aims to modernize itself with a new commissioner in charge and a bill proposing a trust fund for the agency approved at the House of Representatives.

This, after the House Committee on Justice gave the green light for a P1.2-billion fund for BI to modernize the agency, touch up its pay scales, and further professionalize its officers and rank-and-file employees.

The bill, authored by Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, seeks to empower BI to collect immigration fees, fines, and penalties, and to retain a third of the said collection for the trust fund.

If signed into law, the “Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act” will also set up a 3-member Board of Commissioners appointed by the President to administer the fund.

The Immigration Trust Fund (ITF) will cover the modernization of BI's facilities and equipment, payment of employment benefits, as well as further professionalization of officers and employees through training, seminars and other career advancement programs.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the modernization of BI's system is very much needed to "effectively track foreign nationals, especially the illegal ones."

For his part, new BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco also said that the bureau will head towards modernization, as well as improving its services, under his watch.

“We are looking at ways to modernize the bureau, both in terms of technologies and of services,” said Tansingco, who was sworn into his new post before Remulla Thursday morning.

He also noted that as Commissioner, he will be leading the bureau in looking into e-services and man-less transactions.

"Not only will this up the level of the agency, but it will also serve as a major deterrent for illicit activities by removing opportunities for corruption,” Tansingco said.

“We will also be pushing for the new immigration law that will update the 82-year-old Philippine immigration act to ensure that we adapt to modern times,” he added.

Tansingco is the first appointment Commissioner to rise from the bureau's ranks.

He worked with BI from 2007 to 2017, holding several key posts including Chief of Staff and technical assistant of the Office of the Commissioner, and as a lawyer of the BI Board of Special Inquiry.

