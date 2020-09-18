'Plantitos, plantitas' among those boosting YouTube watch time during lockdown: Google PH

Plants go on sale at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on July 25, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Gardening, arts, fitness and games enthusiasts are among those pushing the growth in YouTube watch time and monthly active users as Filipinos seek for "positive" passion outlets while stuck at home, global technology company Google Philippines said.

Gardening watch time on YouTube has grown 4x during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google Philippines marketing head Gabby Roxas told reporters during the YouTube Brandcast event held late Thursday.

Watch time for videos about arts "more than doubled" while those watching strategy game videos "more than tripled," Roxas said.

"As Filipinos spend more time at home, creating that sense of community and connecting with others with the same interest is absolutely critical," Roxas said.

"There definitely is a boom in watching gardening videos ...During this time Filipinos turn to YouTube to learn more, to stay connected and to stay informed and to dig deeper into their passions, to learn new things," he added.

Google said YouTube now has 40 million adult unique monthly viewers with 18 to 34 comprising 50 percent of the total.

YouTube watch time has also grown by 50 percent year-on-year, Roxas said.

Roxas said the video streaming platform offers a diverse source of contents where Filipinos could harness their "passion points."

Knowledge video watch time grew almost 90 percent, while those watching fitness at home videos grew "more than triple."

"Despite the odds, Filipinos found ways to go into positive habits with the help of videos they're seeing on YouTube," he said.

YouTube's creator ecosystem in the country also grew with 1,750 channels breaching the 100,000 subscribers mark, Roxas said.

Brands are also seen creating their YouTube channels to reach consumers and to promote their products and services.

YouTube is Google's video streaming platform. Roxas said it would continue to mentor creators and to try to keep the growth trend even after the pandemic is contained.