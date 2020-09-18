Phoenix Petroleum kicks off on-site LPG solutions test run in Balesin

MANILA - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc said its LPG venture Phoenix Pilipinas Gas and Power Inc started the pilot-run of its gas-fired gensets in Balesin Island Club in Polilio, Quezon.

The pilot run, which started on Aug. 31 is in cooperation with US-based Mesa Natural Gas Solutions Inc, aims to provide baseload power for the resort, Phoenix Petroleum told the stock exchange.

Phoenix Petroleum said the generator sets were powered by propane-rich LPG. It is not only cleaner but also a viable component in the energy mix in the country, said Phoenix president Henry Bong Fadullion.

"The aim is to ultimately replicate such solutions later on in industries that are generating and using their own power in the fields of manufacturing, hospitality and leisure, construction, telecommunications, and mining," Fadullon said.

Phoenix and Mesa signed a memorandum of agreement in 2019 while 3 US-manufactured genset units with a maximum of 350 kWh capacity arrived in June, it said.