Price rollback expected for diesel, kerosene next week

Motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Diesel and kerosene are set for price rollbacks estimated at P4 per liter, while gasoline may have a slight drop, as winter in gasoline-dependent countries approaches.

This developed as authorities recently approved a push to increase prices across most modes of public transportation such as jeepneys, buses, and the transport network vehicle system (TNVS) among others.

Diesel prices will slide by about P4 to P4.30 per liter, and kerosene by P4.40 to P4.60.

Gasoline prices may stay the same or decrease by as much as P0.30.

For industry experts, the measly rollback in gas prices could've been higher, but the demand for gasoline picking up prevailed.

"Ang European countries, US, Canada, Mexico karamihan sa sasakyan nila gasolina, tayo sa Asia-Pacific diesel, pati SUV nila gasolina kaya malaki talaga demand dyan. Tuloy-tuloy yan up to the end of this month," Energy director Rino Abad said.