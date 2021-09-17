Restrictions for dine-in capacity not meant to discriminate: DTI

People wait for their food to be served at the al fresco dining area of a food strip in Binondo, Manila on September 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The cap on indoor dining capacity under Alert Level 4 is a preventive measure meant to protect consumers and not an act of discrimination, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Friday.

Under Alert Level 4, only 10 percent capacity is allowed for indoor dining and is limited to those fully vaccinated. Those who have yet to be vaccinated are allowed to dine alfresco style at 30 percent capacity.

Some consumers feared this restriction could lead to discrimination.

"It’s not discrimination pero pagiingat po sa magiging customer (but a preventive measure for would-be customers)," Lopez told Teleradyo.

"It’s for the customer na kakain. Sa indoor po kasi, according to health expert talagang delikado si Delta. Kaya if ever bubuksan natin ito palakihin natin yung tsansa na hindi mahawa si customer," he added.

(This is for consumers who will dine in. In indoor set-up, according to health experts, Delta is really dangerous. If ever we would open, we make sure the customers won't be infected)

Lopez added that discrimination could only occur if there would be restrictions in public places meant to serve everyone such as transport.